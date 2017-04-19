A 13-year-old Mountain View girl was reported missing late Wednesday night, according to Mountain View police.

Police and family members were frantically searching for Myra Renteria, a student at Crittenden Middle School. She was last seen leaving the campus at at 1701 Rock St. earlier Wednesday, police said.

Myra is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Because of her age, she is considered at-risk, police said.

Myra may have taken public transportation out of the area, police said, and they were asking for the public's help in finding the girl. Anyone who sees Myra or has information on her whereabouts should call 650-903-6395.