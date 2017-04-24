A pair of troubling incidents have Los Altos police asking for help. Peggy Bunker reports.

Police Search for Man Trying to Lure Girls Near Los Altos High School

Officers say a man tried at least twice to lure young girls into his car just behind Los Altos High School.

"They need to catch him," parent Lucia Guh-Sisel said of the suspect. "He cannot be out on the streets."

Guh-Sisel is on edge after a man approached her 11-year-old daughter and a friend Friday afternoon as the girls walked along Valencia Drive near the high school.

The man waved, motioned for the girls to get inside the car and opened the passenger side door, Guh-Sisel said.

The students reported it to Los Altos police who notified the family the next day a second girl had also been approached on Friday. In the second incident, the man exposed himself.

"Once she turned to look she recognized that he was exposing himself," Sgt. Brian Jeffrey said.

What is most alarming, police said, is when the girls ran to a neighbors house for help the man waited to see if they made it to safety.

The suspect is described as a man between 18 and 20 years old, with long, wavy blone or reddish hair pulled into a short ponytail, police said. He was last seen driving a gold- or beige-colored sedan, according to police.

Police are asking residents who may have seen anyone in the area matching the description to come forward.