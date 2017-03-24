Police Searching for Suspected Prowler in Berkeley | NBC Bay Area
Police Searching for Suspected Prowler in Berkeley

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Berkeley Police Department
    Surveillance images of a suspected prowler in Berkeley.

    Police are searching for a suspected prowler who may be tied to several thefts in Berkeley.

    Surveillance video captured at 12:30 a.m. on March 19 show the suspect attempting to open car doors and hiding as vehicles passed by, police said. The man is then seen on surveillance video entering the backyard of a home on the 500 block of Spruce Street.

    "There were no indications that he burglarized the residence, police said.

    Still, police said the man has been caught on surveillance video on several occasions in the area of Northhampton and Spruce streets and is considered a person of interest following thefts in the area.

    The man is described as 40-50 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 to 190 pounds, with a thin goatee. Each time the suspect was caught on surveillance video, he was wearing a dark jacket with a collar and a zippered front, blue jeans, black boots, and a black baseball hat with either a purple or blue bill.

    Police said the man walks with a very distinctive limp and may have some deformity to his left hand.

    Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Berkeley police at 510-981-5737.

