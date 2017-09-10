Surveillance images of suspects in an altercation at a Daly City In N Out restaurant in which a victim was threatened with a box cutter.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two people involved in an altercation at a restaurant earlier this month in Daly City.

At 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, a man allegedly brandished a box cutter and threatened a victim at the In-N-Out Burger restaurant at 372 Gellert Blvd.

The suspect was described as a black man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with dreadlocks and a scar on his forehead, police said.

He was accompanied by a female subject who was described as

Filipino, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing reading glasses, an Adidas-like track jacket and a black and white striped shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his female associate is asked to contact Daly City police Detective Dolan at (650) 238-7962 or pdolan@dalycity.org.