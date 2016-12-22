Police in Campbell are seeking information about a San Jose taxi driver arrested this month on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women, one of whom passed out in his cab and woke up in his home. Ian Cull reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Police in Campbell are seeking information about a San Jose taxi driver arrested this month on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women, one of whom passed out in his cab and woke up in his home.

Police believe more victims could be out there.

On Oct. 29, a woman told police that while intoxicated outside a downtown Campbell bar, she became separated from her friends and got into a taxi. She blacked out and woke up to the driver sexually assaulting her at his home, police said.

Campbell police used surveillance video to identify 30-year-old Julio Sanchez as the driver.

Video Man Arrested After Catholic School in Santa Rosa Trashed

While investigating, police identified and interviewed a second woman who said Sanchez had sexually assaulted her as well, police said.

"This is of great concern to us, just based on the nature of how the assault occurred and who the suspect is and his job," Campbell police Capt. Gary Berg said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Sanchez, but after he heard about the investigation, he did not return to his home, police said. U.S. Marshals Service members helped to find and arrest Sanchez in Madera on Dec. 12.

Sanchez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of rape including rape while the victim is unconscious and rape where a person is prevented from resisting by an intoxicating substance.

During the investigation, police say an acquaintance of Sanchez's came forward, saying she too was raped. Now, they think there could be more victims.

Sanchez has been known to operate as a taxi driver in downtown areas throughout the South Bay, giving him access to many potential victims, police said.

"While we hope there aren't any more victims of assault out there, we do believe that there's a likelihood there are other people who have encountered Mr. Sanchez, and we're looking to speak with them," Berg said.

Anyone who believes Sanchez may have assaulted them has been asked to contact the Campbell Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at (408) 866-2101. Anonymous calls can be made to police investigators at (408) 871-5190.