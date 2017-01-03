Vallejo police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who they believe may have witnessed a robbery and fatal shooting of a man and a dog in a pawn shop last month.

The crime in question occurred just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road.

Police said two people were shot, one of whom was a 45-year-old man taken to a hospital with severe injuries. He survived.

However, the shop owner, identified as 49-year-old Timothy Pult, was killed. A dog was also found dead at the scene, police said.

Police are now on the lookout for a woman, who they said was driving a light-colored 2010 or new Jeep Patriot SUV. She is said to be in 30s, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 160 lbs., and had dark hair styled in a bun.

The woman was dressed in scrub-style shirt with pink, purple and white flowers or butterflies as well as a white long-sleeved undershirt. The potential witness was also clad in dark pants with matching shoes and a crossbody purse. Her ears were pierced and she was reportedly wearing a ring on her left ring finger, according to police.

It remains unclear where the woman was, what part of the crime she saw, and how she escaped alive.

The California Pawnbrokers Association has put up a reward of up to $25,000 for information that will help police identify and arrest those responsible for the deadly crime.

People with information are asked to contact Vallejo Police Detective Scott Yates at 707-648-4533 and refer to police case 16-16710.