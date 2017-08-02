Getty Images File Image

A Tesla employee was arrested Tuesday night after bringing a loaded firearm to work and accidentally discharging it, according to Fremont police.

Officers were dispatched to the car company shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night and arrested 28-year-old Reginald Simon. It is unclear how employees discovered Simon was in possession of the gun.

Police say Simon accidentally fired the gun when attempting to clear the round.

Simon was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm felony as well as carrying a concealed firearm.

No other details were immediately available.

