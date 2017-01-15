A second person in the Bay Area within the last two weeks may have died from bacterial meningitis, officials say.

Laura Robson, 53, was spotted last Tuesday sitting upright in the back of a San Francisco Muni bus, according to David Robson, Laura Robson's brother. The driver of that bus, which was located in Daly City at the time, said Laura Robson was already dead when she was found.

A complete autopsy by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office has yet to be completed, but a final cause of death could in fact be the deadly illness, David Robson said.

"They said a preliminary investigation found she likely died of meningitis, and if we had any contact to seek medical help," David Robson said.

David Robson and his 5-year-old son promptly traveled to a hospital to receive antibiotic treatment as a precaution.

Roughly 250 other folks last week in the North Bay were also encouraged to seek precautionary treatment after 48-year-old Sevin Phillips of San Rafael, who was an active rider at a SoulCycle in Larkspur, died of bacterial meningitis. David Robson said his sister had no connection to that class.

While David Robson waits for the final test results, he is taking time to remember his sister, a San Carlos native who was fond of horses and described as being a caring friend.

"She was well loved by all her friends, big heart," David Robson said.

A Muni spokesperson told NBC Bay Area that the the agency had not been notified by medical officials about any possible risk of exposure to meningitis for passengers.