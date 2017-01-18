Power Outage Leaves 8,200 PG&E San Jose Customers in the Dark | NBC Bay Area
Power Outage Leaves 8,200 PG&E San Jose Customers in the Dark

By Bay City News

    An estimated 8,252 PG&E customers were without electrical service in San Jose on Wednesday evening due to two power outages that started late in the afternoon, a utility spokeswoman said.

    The outages were both reported between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to PG&E spokeswoman Abby Figueroa.

    One was thought to have been caused by a tree, but the cause of the other outage is still being determined. Crews are on site at both locations, Figueroa said.

    PG&E estimated that service would be restored later in the evening for affected customers.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
