Pregnant Woman Loses Baby After Hit-and-Run in Oakland

An Oakland hit-and-run proved fatal after injuring two victims now in critical care. (Sept. 8, 2017)

An Oakland hit-and-run turned fatal when one of the victims, who was six months pregnant, was placed in critical care and had to undergo an emergency operation to save her baby. According to officials, the baby boy died Friday night.

Surveillance video recorded on August 27 revealed that the suspect was driving a light colored, 4-door Hyundai headed eastbound on Bancroft Avenue before striking two pedestrians crossing the street.

"My fiance, she was pregnant and from the accident we ended up losing our first born child," said Timothy Smith Wilson, whose brother and fiance were victims in the collision.

Wilson's brother suffered a broken shoulder and fractured face and his fiance suffered from a broken wrist, leg and had to be put on life support.Wilson say's he's grateful his fiance and brother are alive but would like the hit and run driver to come forward.

"If yo do something own up to it," said Wilson. "The person could have stopped, he could have been there for them, it was an accident."

The family has started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raishing money to pay for the medical costs and funeral expenses.

Oakland Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest that can help identify the driver responsible for the fatal hit-and-run collision.



Officers are encouraging the driver to turn themselves in and are asking anyone with information to contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570



