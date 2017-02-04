Ambassador Mauricio Toussaint says fear is rampant among hundreds of people who visit the Mexican consulate every day. He believes President Trump’s order requiring “extreme vetting” has now extended to Mexican immigrants. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

The Mexican government's representative in Silicon Valley says that President Trump's "extreme vetting" of seven Muslim-majority nations has extended to Mexican immigrants.

Ambassador Mauricio Toussaint claims that "Mexicans have been detained or delayed under surveillance at the airports" in the wake of the Trump's immigration order, which has led to the thorough screenings of travelers entering the United States from certain nations in the Middle East and North Africa.

When discussing specifics, Toussaint says Mexicans with visas or green cards are among those being targeted. He stopped short of saying America is looking to ban Mexican travelers altogether.

"Not officially, but that happens in the airport and along the border," Toussaint said.

A spokesperson from the Office of Customs and Border Protection was questioned about the claim, but he said he was unaware of such vetting.

"All persons entering the United States, including U.S. citizens, are subject to examination and search by CBP officers," the spokesperson said in a statement. "In some cases, this process may cause travelers to be delayed while CBP officers interview and determine admissibility. It is not the intent of CBP to subject travelers to unwarranted scrutiny. The case you mentioned appears to be an isolated situation involving a single individual."

Mexican officials will investigate the allegations.