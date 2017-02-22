Many people displaced by San Jose’s historic flood spent Wednesday nervous and frustrated about not knowing when they will be able to return home. Scott Budman reports.

'Pretty Much Lost Everything': Disquiet Mounts Among San Jose Residents Displaced by Flood

Many displaced by San Jose’s historic flood spent Wednesday nervous and frustrated about not knowing when they will be able to return home.

Despite the uncertainty, evacuees at James Lick High School admitted that they are grateful for the support they're getting from the community.

Marnie Scharmer and her family saw the crowds growing at evacuation centers and decided to pitch in.

“My heart just goes out to the victims of the flooding, so last night my son and I went through our closets and grabbed what we could to help out,” Scharmer said.

A steady of stream of people stopped by the centers dropping off blankets and other donations, hoping to try and calm the evacuees.

“I mean it's a little overwhelming to think we don't know when we'll be able to go home,” Daniel Martinez said. “Hopefully, it'll be soon."

Another evacuee, identified only as Erin, agreed.

People “pretty much lost everything,” she said. But what hurt her most is the loss of her car and the ability to get to work and elsewhere. “It's hard,” she said.

For their part, the San Jose Earthquakes say they will match the first $10,000 donated to help flood victims. The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, have pledged $20,000 to a relief fund set up by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.