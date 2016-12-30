Since Carrie Fisher’s death was announced on Tuesday, well-wishers and Star Wars fans have been paying tribute to the late Princess Leia all over the world.

That includes leaving light sabers and flowers at a pop-up star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles for the actress, author and comedian who died at age 60 following a heart attack.

Across the country, Fisher fans held a light saber vigil at Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida.

Carrie Fisher Through The Years

Not to be outdone, the Presidio of San Francisco, and home of Lucas Film, also paid tribute to Fisher. Of course, the makeshift memorial, made of up of red light saber, flowers and a poster board showing a picture of Leia’s trademark side buns, was placed directly under the iconic Yoda water fountain in the national San Francisco park. On Thursday, the Presidio tweeted: “May the Force Be With You, Princess Leia.”

Film maker George Lucas, who lives in Marin County, created the first epic space opera, Star Wars, in 1977.

The Presidio is now home to the Letterman Digital and New Media Arts Center, and is the headquarters of Lucas Film. Lucas founded Lucas Film in 1971, which was bought by The Walt Disney Company in 2012.