Firefighters hoist a flag during the procession that transported veteran Alameda County sheriff's deputy Michael Foley's remains from a hospital to the Alameda County Coroner's Office. (Feb. 26, 2017)

A police escort on Sunday transported the remains of veteran Alameda County sheriff's deputy Michael Foley, who was struck on Thursday by a jail transport bus and later died, from a hospital to the Alameda County Coroner's Office.

A lengthy line of officers on motorcycles and in squad cars joined in the procession as they paid respects to their fallen comrade.

An honor guard will be with Foley's remains at the coroner's office until he is laid to rest, Alameda County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ray Kelly said.

The original incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at the transportation yard behind the jail near the 4900 block of Broder Boulevard, Kelly said.

Foley, 60, was walking behind a bus when the driver accidentally backed up and hit him. Foley suffered traumatic brain injuries in the crash and was in critical condition on life support at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. He succumbed to his wounds at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Gregory Ahern said recent weather condition and subsequent visibility issues may have have contributed to the accident, which has shaken the entire department.

"It's tragic, terrible, just an awful experience," Ahern said, noting that Foley set an "example for our younger deputies."

Foley had been with the sheriff's office since 2006, working in the transportation unit, Kelly said.