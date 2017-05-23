Plans are in place to possibly open a second high school in Dublin, but some parents are concerned about the proposed school's close proximity to the Santa Rita Jail.

Plans are in place to possibly open a second high school in Dublin, but some parents are concerned about the proposed school's close proximity to the Santa Rita Jail.

The proposed location for the school would be at the Zeiss property located at the intersection of Hacienda Drive and Gleason Drive, which is less than one-half mile from the jail.

"Why would you put a high school across from a (jail) that's the fifth largest (jail) in the United States releasing inmates throughout the day, dozens of inmates every week, people that are sex offenders, basically former criminals being released into the enviroment where are kids are," Jeff, a parent who only wished to provide his first name, said.

A Dublin Unified School District offical said leaders have "heard those concerns."

"We have an elementary school that's located about a tenth-of-a-mile from the site, the Carl Zeiss site where the high school would be," Michelle McDonald from the district said. "It's been there for 15 years. We've never had any issues at the elementary school."

Roughly 4,000 inmates live at the Santa Rita Jail, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Department. That number makes the jail the third largest facility in the state and fifth largest in the country.

In partnership with the Dublin Police Department, district officials recently found that crime is actually low near the area around the jail.

The Zeiss site was chosen from a lengthy list of potential school locations because of its affordability and the fact that a building was already constructed.

Video Man Who Stabbed East Bay Boy Sentenced to 30 Years to Life

School board officials on Tuesday will vote to move forward with a purchase agreement. If passed, a 120-day due diligence period will take place to make sure the proposed location is viable and suitable.