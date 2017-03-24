A group of art advocates on Thursday shone a bright light on President Donald Trump's plans to cut funding to art programs.

As part of "The Art He Fears" protest, they projected unflattering images of Trump onto the San Francisco Federal Building in SoMA.

"Art endangers fascist leaders,” activist Alan Marling said in a statement. “It can express ideas that oppose the government’s narrative. In times when authority tries to deny all opposing views as fake news, art can fight propaganda with truth."

Artist Karen Fiorito provided one of the images that was projected last night. The picture of Trump, amid swastikas and mushroom clouds, made headlines last week after it appeared on a Phoenix billboard.

Trump's proposed budget calls for deep cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and public broadcasting, including NPR.

The White House, which plans to bolster defense spending, says the cuts will save more than a billion dollars.