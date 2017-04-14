Protesters are demanding the San Francisco District Attorney reconsider his decision to clear two police officers in a 2015 deadly shooting. (April 14, 2017)

Activists are demanding the San Francisco District Attorney to reconsider his decision to clear two police officers in the 2015 fatal shooting of Amilcar Perez-Lopez.

Demonstrators protested outside the Hall of Justice Friday, two days after DA George Gascón announced he will not charge officers in the shooting death.

SFPD Officers Cleared in Shooting of Amilcar Perez-Lopez: DA

San Francisco police officers will not be charged in the shooting death of Amilcar Perez-Lopez, District Attorney George Gascón said Wednesday. Thom Jensen reports. (Published Thursday, April 13, 2017)

Protesters said they want Gascón to come and talk with the community. They also want more details in a full report.

The DA's Office said full reports are not released due to concerns, including witness and victim information.

Perez-Lopez, a Guatemalan man, was fatally shot by officers in the Mission District on Feb. 26, 2015. Officers at the time were responding to a 911 report of a man running with a knife down Folsom Street toward 25th Street, chasing another man, officials said.

The DA's Office on Wednesday released animation of what they believe happened during the 2015 shooting. The DA's Office said Perez-Lopez died from six gunshot wounds by police, had a knife and the officers used deadly force in self defense.

SFPD Officers Cleared in Shooting of Amilcar Perez-Lopez: DA

San Francisco police officers will not be charged in the shooting death of Amilcar Perez-Lopez, District Attorney George Gascón said Wednesday. Sharon Katsuda reports. (Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017)

Meanwhile, demonstrators on Friday believe someone is covering up the truth, which is why they are demanding a full report.