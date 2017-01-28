Outrage in the Bay Area has reached a fevered pitch after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that temporarily closes U.S. borders to refugees, which led to the detention of a Sudanese Stanford University graduate student and two Iraqi men at JFK Airport on Saturday.

Determined to speak out against what they believe is outright unconstitutional, activists are set to host a #MuslimBan protest at 3 p.m. Saturday at the international arrivals section of San Francisco International Aiport. Protesters are expected to be carrying signs that say #NotInOurName, #NeverAgain, END the #MuslimBan and I STAND WITH MUSLIM TRAVELERs, according to an event page.

"THIS BAN IS RACISM, PURE AND SIMPLE," organizers, who are known as #TheResistance, wrote on a MeetUp page. "Unadulterated, unapologetic xenophobia, completely unnecessary, Unconstitutional, and Unamerican."

They expressed dismay at the fact that travelers from largely Muslim countries are being stopped at airports, even if they permanent residents of the United States.

That was the case with the still unidentified student from Stanford, who was stopped despite being a green card holder, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Lapin.

Lapin said the woman is "still in the New York area getting some rest," after which she will return to the Palo Alto campus.

"Yes, it is true she was detained, and, yes, the university has offered her support," she confirmed.

By 12 p.m., roughly 30 people had signed up to attend the San Francisco protest.

"We will not allow for discrimination against people based solely on their religion or country of origin. This is racist. This is wrong. We will stand and protest!" organizers promised.

Separately, lawyers are also volunteering their services amid accusations that U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel detained a family at SFO on Saturday. However, airport, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Department of Homeland Security officials have yet to confirm or deny this information.

Promising in an email to "[stand] up for what's right," the lawyers wrote, "This blatantly unconstitutional [executive] order, discriminating on the basis of religion, is fundamentally wrong."