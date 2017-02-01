Protests are expected on Wednesday at the University of California at Berkeley where controversial Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos will be speaking.

More than 1,000 people have responded on Facebook that they intend to protest the sold-out event will be held at the Pauley Ballroom of the MLK Student Union at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Last week, Chancellor Nicholas Dirks wrote a letter to the Cal community about Milo Yiannopoulos whom he called a "troll and provocateur who uses odious behavior in part to 'entertain,' but also to deflect any serious engagement with ideas."

But, despite protests from students, Dirks said Berkeley College Republicans have a right to invite Yiannopoulos to speak. He reiterated that the campus upholds the values of free speech, even when that speech is intolerant and divisive.

Yiannopoulos also complained on Facebook that UC Berkeley was requiring campus Republicans to pay a security fee for the event. But Dirks insisted that the university typically requires event organizers to pay for basic security — a sum that totals up to $10,000.

Berkeley College Republicans will not be responsible for the added costs of security for protests, which Dirks said the campus would pay. He noted that officials would “not stand idly by” while laws are violated, no matter who the perpetrators are.

Dirks' letter comes after a protester was shot and seriously wounded at the University of Washington Friday night, where Yiannopoulos was speaking.

Yiannopoulos is a leading figure in the "alt-right movement," a growing group of white nationalists who often espouse racist and misogynistic views. The Breitbart editor, who was permanently banned from Twitter for his role in a hate campaign directed at actress Leslie Jones, has been touring college campuses as part of his self-described “Dangerous F*ggot” tour. Yiannopoulos is openly gay.

"He has been widely and rightly condemned for engaging in hate speech directed at a wide range of groups and individuals, as well as for disparaging and ridiculing individual audience members, particularly members of the LGBTQ community," Dirks said.

Yiannopoulos's other recent campus appearances have led to tense protests, including a joint appearance with pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli at UC Davis, where protesters blocked the entrances and the event was canceled before the two took stage.

An event for Feb. 2 at UCLA was canceled earlier this week because organizers with the Bruin Republicans said they were unable to accommodate the requirements from Yiannopoulos's team.

In a response to the UCLA cancellation, Yiannopoulos said, "I travel with bodyguards twenty-four hours a day, and (the tour) is a multimillion-dollar operation with logistical and security requirements like any other celebrity or professional musical tour. We understand some college organizers invite me unaware of this complexity, so we work hard to help them through the process."