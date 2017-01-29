Demonstrators block traffic at the international arrival terminal as they protest against muslim immigration ban at San Francisco International Airport. (Jan. 28, 2017)

Droves of protesters on Sunday are prepping to flock to San Francisco International Airport for the second-consecutive day to condemn President Donald Trump's immigration executive order.

The president's controversial decree temporarily closes the United States to people arriving from seven Muslim-majority countries and bars entry to refugees for four months in hopes of preventing extremists from carrying out an attack on American soil. The controversial mandate sparked a host of protests on Saturday at airports across the country after some refugees and other immigrants from the Middle East and Northern Africa were detained at various airports and questioned for several hours.

Protest efforts received a boost late Saturday when a federal judge ruled in favor of a temporary stay to prevent people with valid visas being held at airports from being deported, but the work is not done yet for those frustrated with Trump's stance on immigration and the treatment of refugees.

Folks are expected to gather at SFO's International Terminal beginning at 12 p.m. to echo the same message voiced on Saturday: stop the Muslim ban.