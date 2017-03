The scene of a multi-car crash in Pittsburg. (March 28, 2017)

A pursuit on Tuesday led to a multi-car crash in Pittsburg, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

Paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of West Leland Road and Covington Drive around 2 p.m., officials said. Two ambulances are heading to the scene.

Further details, including whether police were involved in the pursuit and if any injuries were reported, were not immediately available.

