Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

Colin Kaepernick has opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Friday.

Kaepernick was drafted by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Last season he started 11 games and threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Kaepernick made headlines this past season for protesting alleged police brutality and racial oppression by refusing to stand during the National Anthem.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported the quarterback sold his San Jose home for $3.075 million.