Quick Start by A's Offense Fizzles Out in Loss to Mariners

Mike Zunino #3 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of starting pitcher Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a game at Safeco Field on September 1, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE — Sean Manaea pitched well enough to win on many nights Friday.

But with the A’s offense enduring something of a late-summer hibernation, the margin for error was slim for the left-hander. Seattle got to Manaea for all three of its runs in the third, and that was enough for a 3-2 Mariners victory to open a three-game series at Safeco Field.

Manaea (9-9), trying to shake free of a lackluster stretch of late, gave up three runs over 6 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out three.

He was staked to a 2-0 lead in the first but the Mariners erased that in short order in the third. Mike Zunino, the No. 8 hitter, sliced Manaea’s first pitch of that inning over the wall in the right field corner to make it a 2-1 game. Jean Segura singled and stole second, then scored on Mitch Haniger's base hit. Haniger stole second and eventually scored on Kyle Seager’s sacrifice fly for a 3-2 Seattle lead.

The A’s have lost four in a row to begin this road trip, and in those four games, they’ve scored runs in just four of 36 innings.

EARLY OFFENSE NOT ENOUGH: Oakland got out to a fast start against Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (1-0), who was making his Seattle debut after coming over in a trade from St. Louis. Marcus Semien, Matt Joyce and Jed Lowrie all opened the game with hits, including Lowrie’s RBI double. Matt Olson’s grounder would score Joyce and the A’s led 2-0 before Manaea even took the mound.

LINEUP SHUFFLE: Manager Bob Melvin made a slight adjustment and batted Marcus Semien leadoff with Boog Powell dropping down to ninth. Powell had been leading off against right-handers. Joyce, who has hit fifth recently, moved up to the No. 2 spot and went 3-for-4.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR BARRETO?: The A’s added four players on the first day rosters could expand. That group included top prospect Franklin Barreto, though manager Bob Melvin wasn’t tipping his hand on how he’ll mix the middle infielder into the lineup.

“We’re still kind of talking about it,” he said before the game. “You’re not just gonna pull the chute on some guys (who have been starting and sit them). So you have to mix him in, once or twice a week, something like that. Some in-game stuff. … Being he’s rated our No. 1 prospect, he’s a guy you don’t want just to sit around too long.”

Barreto hit .190 in a brief midseason call-up, a stretch that included a walk-off homer against the White Sox. He’s been on a recent tear with Triple-A Nashville but wants to improve in one area: The 21-year-old has struck out 159 times in 122 games combined between the minors and majors.

“In the (short stint) I was here, I struck out a lot,” Barreto said via interpreter Juan Durado. “I want to show them I have a better eye at the plate, better at-bats, and not strike out so much.”

NEW GUY IN THE ‘PEN: Lefty Sam Moll was recalled from Triple-A, and he made his major league debut with an eighth-inning relief appearance. Acquired from Colorado after he was designated for assignment, Moll didn’t allow a run in six games (7.0) innings for Nashville. Moll’s first batter he faced was pinch hitter — and former Athletic — Yonder Alonso, who flied out to end the eighth and strand a runner.

LONG WAIT ENDS FOR SMOLINSKI: Outfielder Jake Smolinski, out all season after shoulder surgery, was one of Friday’s call-ups and had a big smile on his face after a long season of rehab. Smolinski still isn’t able too play the outfield, but his throwing program is expected to have him ready for defense by mid-September.