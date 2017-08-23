RV Crash Blocks Toll Booth Lanes at Golden Gate Bridge

An RV crashed into the toll booth area of the Golden Gate Bridge late Tuesday. Vianey Arana and Pete Suratos reports.

An RV crashed into the toll booth area of the Golden Gate Bridge late Tuesday, prompting the closure of multiple lanes of traffic into the Wednesday morning hours, according to officials.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m., and California Highway Patrol officials issued a travel advisory because some toll booth lanes were closed.

As of 4:30 a.m., lanes three and five remain closed, officials said. Lane three is typically closed at that time. Lane five is the lane impacted by the crash.

It is unclear what prompted the crash, according to officials. The driver did suffer a leg injury.

CHP officials warn that the incident could prompt delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

Bay City News contributed to this report.