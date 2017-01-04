From a life behind bars to a life behind the camera, California's Jeremy Meeks — also known as the "hot felon" — has faced quite the journey over the course of two years. Back in June 2014, he was arrested on weapons charges during a sweep of the Western Ranch area of Stockton, but his "dreamy" booking photo became an instant Internet sensation. Meeks was released from prison last March and is now rolling in cash thanks to a lucrative modeling career. NBC Bay Area reached out to Meeks for comment.