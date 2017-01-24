Raiders Bring In Extra Help for Defense

Former Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano (center) is joining the Raiders coaching staff for 2017. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

There were times this past season that Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio was critical of the performance of his defense.

He was irked by what he called too many “explosive plays” allowed, as well as mix-ups in the secondary. Overall, the Oakland defense ranked just 26th in the NFL in total defense.

Now, in Del Rio’s first move to improve that unit for 2017, he’s brought in former Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano as assistant head coach/defense. It’s a slightly strange move, in that Ken Norton Jr. will remain as defensive coordinator, but it now gives the Raiders three very defensive-oriented chiefs at the top of the food chain: former linebackers Del Rio and Norton, and Pagano, a former college linebacker who has coached defense since entering the NFL in 1996 with the New Orleans Saints.

In announcing Pagano’s hiring, the Raiders noted that Del Rio and Pagano worked together with the Saints in 1997.

This past season, Pagano’s Chargers defense ranked 16th best overall, giving up 347.1 yards per game. The Raiders ranked 26th, allowing 375.1 yards a game.

As Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com wrote, Pagano is a proponent of the 3-4 defensive alignment, while the Raiders have been more fluid, showing both 4-3 and 3-4 fronts. Pagano’s units have also had more success in sacking opposing quarterbacks over the past five seasons, collecting 165 sacks to the Raiders’ 148. The other thing Pagano brings is a long history with the Raiders' AFC West opponents.

As Terrance Biggs of Yahoo! Sports wrote Tuesday, Pagano could help the Raiders pressure the quarterback more consistently. The thinking is Pagano may help Khalil Mack as he did rookie defensive end Joey Bosa this past season.

“Pagano’s entire defensive scheme is based on pre-snap movement, athleticism and scheming to player strengths, much like his mentor, (Wade) Phillips," wrote Biggs. "Imagine Mack being used like (Denver’s Von) Miller or Bosa. For this reason, 17-19 sacks remains a strong possibility (for Mack).”