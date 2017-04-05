Raiders Could Be Evicted Due to Past Due Parking Debt: Audit

The Raiders could be facing eviction from the Oakland Coliseum if they don't make good on their past due parking debt, according to an audit released Wednesday by the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority.

The Raiders owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in parking dues for the stadium, which means the team's ability to play at the venue in the fall could be in jeopardy.

The audit says the Raiders have been making minimum parking payments since 2013 and will not complete the payments before the they move to Las Vegas. As a result, the team could default on its Coliseum lease.

Oakland Councilman Larry Reid confirmed that the Raiders are in default, but he said there is process laid out in their contracts for the team to fix it. The isuue came up in Joint Powers Authority meeting Friday.

The JPA has sent the Raiders a default notice for failure to pay the full amount of parking fees, the audit says.

Board members said they are working on a fix.