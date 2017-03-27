Raiders Fans at Ricky's Sports Bar Join in Sorrow, Anger

A slew of Raiders fans gathered at Ricky's sports bar Monday to share in the sorrow and disappointment they were feeling after the NFL approved the team's relocation to Las Vegas.

The owner of Ricky's Sports Theatre and Grill in San Leandro said his establishment will continue to support the team, no matter where they play home games. And some fans were feeling the same way.

"My dad took me to my first game when I was 5 years old," said Nancy Battilana, who was celebrating a birthday Monday while mourning the loss of her favorite team, calling it the "worst birthday present I’ve ever had."

Battilana said she won’t pay to see the Raiders play in Las Vegas, but she will cheer them on from home, something heard often around Ricky's on Monday.

Still, others were feeling angry and bitter about the Raiders' impending departure. Rob Rivera, president of the Black Hole Fan Club, said he’s already heard an overwhelming response from season ticketholders who are planning to cash out.

"A big part of our soul has just been damaged and taken away," he said. "There was an option here in Oakland, with the most loyal fans in the NFL, and you guys just ripped that away, with no heart."

Some fans said the NFL's decision will make them think twice before tuning in on game day. And while some fans make new plans for Sundays in the fall, there are even a few die-hards that say the fight isn’t over yet.

"Stadium deals are very complicated," said Chris Fry-Lopez, vice president of Save Oakland Sports. "So, for the most part, I’m very sad today, but I’m not done fighting to keep the Raiders in Oakland."

Save Oakland Sports said it is working on a couple of ideas to keep the team in Oakland but added that it isn't ready to announce anything yet.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has said if any Raiders season ticketholder wants a refund, he will grant it.