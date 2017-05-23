Raiders Lobby For Oakland Coliseum Deal Through 2019

Raiders owner Mark Davis is asking Oakland and Alameda County officials for three more years at the Coliseum before he and his team bolt to Las Vegas.

That's one more year than the team's current lease.

On Tuesday, NFL owners approved the Raiders' 30-year lease at a planned $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to open in 2020.

Davis is lobbying city and the county to work out a deal that would allow the Raiders to play the 2019 season at the Coliseum, if Oakland wants them. The team's lease in Oakland is slated to expire after the 2018 season.

The Coliseum board indicated in March that it likely would not house the team beyond 2018, saying it loses money when the Raiders play at the Coliseum, according to the Mercury News.



