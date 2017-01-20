Raiders' McKenzie Recognized for Terrific Work

Raiders owner Mark Davis (right) says he believes in his leadership team of Reggie McKenzie (left) and Jack Del Rio. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

When Reggie McKenzie Thursday was selected as the Executive of the Year in the NFL by the Pro Football Writers Association, he accepted it as a team award.

It was, he said, proof that from the top down – from owner Mark Davis to McKenzie and his staff, the coaching group under Jack Del Rio and the players – the franchise had come together to build something good.

But he acknowledged, too, that it was a long, hard climb to get to the team’s first winning record and playoff berth since the 2002 season.

“It was very difficult,” McKenzie told reporters. “There’s so much change around this league, but when you stay true to what you believe in and people around you support you and that vision, it makes it easier. But yeah, it got hard. Yeah. You know what you guys were writing back in the day. Nobody likes losing, so I get that.

“If you really believe in what you’re doing and you’re supported, the hope is to start to win games, and to get to the playoffs is a step. We feel good about that, but we’re only scratching the surface. We still want to hold up the (Super Bowl) trophy. That’s what we’re going to continue to strive to do.”

Davis told the media that he believes the team now has a foundation for further success with McKenzie and Del Rio in place.

“We’re just really, really proud of Reggie and the job he’s done,” Davis told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “He’s just so unselfish. It’s good to see him honored like this. With him and Jack bringing some leadership in there at the top of the food chain, things are looking up.”

McKenzie already is looking ahead to a busy offseason. He has decisions to make on which free agents to keep on the roster and which new ones to pursue from other teams. He’ll also have the 24th pick in the first round of the draft.