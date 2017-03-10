Raiders Off to Slow Start in Free Agency

Cornerback DJ Hayden (No. 25), the Raiders' top draft pick in 2013, reportedly has signed a deal with the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Raiders have been active players in free agency the past few seasons, but at the start of this free-agency period it appears Oakland is taking a much more measured approach.

After the free-agent signing period began Thursday, the Raiders haven’t added a single player, yet have watched five players walk away.

Special teams standouts Darren Bates and Brynden Trawick, defensive tackle Stacy McGee, linebacker Malcolm Smith and cornerback DJ Hayden all have agreed to terms with other NFL teams. Plus, No. 1 running back Latavius Murray is reported to be speaking with the Seattle Seahawks Friday.

Hayden, the Raiders’ No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft, is reported to have received a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions for $5.25 million.

Other Raiders players who have entered the free-agent market, according to Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group, are safety Nate Allen, long snapper Jon Condo, wide receiver Andre Holmes, backup quarterback Matt McGloin, linebacker Perry Riley Jr., tight end Mychal Rivera and offensive tackle Menelik Watson.

Reports indicate Allen has been speaking with the Miami Dolphins and Watson with the Denver Broncos.

Over the past two years, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie has acted swiftly at the start of the free-agency period to sign center Rodney Hudson and guard Kelechi Osemele, among others, but this season McKenzie doesn’t have as much salary-cap flexibility because he needs to sign quarterback Derek Carr and defensive standout Khalil Mack to new, long-term deals.

McKenzie is expected, however, to bring in some players via free agency, especially players that can help defensively.