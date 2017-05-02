Raiders Spend $77.5 Million on Land Near Las Vegas Strip For New Stadium | NBC Bay Area
Raiders Spend $77.5 Million on Land Near Las Vegas Strip For New Stadium

By Associated Press

    Getty Images
    A 62-acre site west of the Las Vegas Strip that was purchased by the Oakland Raiders for $77.5 million is shown Monday. (May 2, 2017)

    The Oakland Raiders have closed on the purchase of more than 60 acres near the Las Vegas Strip where their partially tax-funded, 65,000-seat stadium is to be built.

    Public records filed Monday show a team-owned company paid $77.5 million for four parcels in an area west of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino.

    The team and the public board overseeing the proposed $1.9 billion project have been working on stadium details for months.

    Since NFL owners approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas in March, the team has taken more than 40,000 refundable $100 deposits for personal seat licenses.

    Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are contributing $750 million through a room tax increase.

    The team did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
