Raiders Re-Sign Condo and Keep "Kick Squad" Intact

Jon Condo (No. 59) has been paired with kicker Sebastian Janikowski (No. 11) since the 2007 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For nine seasons, Jon Condo wore the silver and black without ever experiencing a winning season or a trip to the playoffs.

Now, after being a part of the 2016 Raiders team that went 12-4 and earned a postseason berth, Condo is getting a chance to enjoy the good times after all those bad years.

Condo, the veteran long snapper whose contract had expired, re-signed with the Raiders Tuesday. He’s been the unsung hero of an outstanding special teams trio called “The Kick Squad” with punter and holder Marquette King and place-kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

“Excited to wear the silver and black for my 12th yr in 2017,” Condo tweeted Tuesday. “Thank you #RaiderNation for all of your support. We are in this thing together.”

Condo played three games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2005 before beginning his Raiders career in 2007, snapping all 16 games. He’s played 157 games with the Raiders, second on the roster only to Janikowski’s 268. Condo has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice and been a durable Raider, missing just three games.

Condo, a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder who was an all-state high school linebacker in Pennsylvania before going to the University of Maryland, first joined the Raiders in 2006 as a member of the practice squad.

Condo reportedly will receive a one-year deal worth $1,080,000, which includes a signing bonus of $50,000.

Condo, who has worn No. 59 with the Raiders since his debut in 2007, has said he first hated his transition from linebacker to long snapper at Maryland, because he missed the constant contact and involvement at linebacker. But he does enjoy being part of the punt-coverage team where he can tap into his linebacker roots.

“I like to cover,” he said a few years ago. “I like to run down the field, I like to be one of the guys taking on blocks, shedding them and making plays. I always want to stick my head in there. I’m a believer in trying to get as many hits on the ball carrier as you can.”

Condo has been in on 21 tackles during his time in Oakland, with one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.