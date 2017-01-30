Raiders Reportedly Eager to Extend Del Rio Contract

Raiders owner Mark Davis (right) is reportedly eager to extend the contract of head coach Jack Del Rio (left). (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Recently, Raiders owner Mark Davis talked about the optimism he feels about his team after a breakthrough, 12-4 season. He was especially upbeat about the leadership team of general manager Reggie McKenzie and head coach Jack Del Rio.

"“With him (McKenzie) and Jack, bringing some leadership in there, at the top of the food chain, things are looking up," said Davis.

Now it appears Davis and the Raiders are eager to keep that leadership team in place for a long while.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the two sides are discussing a longer deal for Del Rio.

"There have been some preliminary talks about a contract extension for Jack Del Rio," said Graziano. "He’s signed for two more years but obviously the second year (2016) went extremely well. They re-signed GM Reggie McKenzie to a contract extension last summer that runs through 2020."

Graziano says the team also is expected to give quarterback Derek Carr a contract extension this offseason as well, giving the Raiders "a real feel of continuity" heading into the next season.

Graziano indicated the talks with Del Rio could produce a new deal within a couple of weeks.

In two seasons, Del Rio has a 19-13 record. In the three seasons before Del Rio arrived, the Raiders were 3-13, 4-12 and 4-12.