Raiders Should Get Big Boost From Draft Class

The Oakland Raiders of 2016 had talent. No team that goes 12-4 is lacking for impact players on its roster.

Yet general manager Reggie McKenzie managed to do something special this offseason: His entire draft class made the Raiders opening-week team. McKenzie was able to select players who were able to come in, battle and push out more experienced players.

So, while there are still some question marks – the linebacking corps still needs help and the secondary will need to prove itself – the Raiders should be a more talented group in 2017.

McKenzie selected nine players in the draft, and eight made the active 53-man roster for Sunday’s regular-season opener vs. the Titans in Tennessee (10 a.m. kickoff in the Bay Area). The only player that didn’t, running back Elijah Hood (taken in the seventh round), is on the practice squad, and could get playing time later this season.

The draftees who made the cut are cornerback Gareon Conley (first round), safety Obi Melifonwu (second round), defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (third round), offensive tackle David Sharpe (fourth round), middle linebacker Marquel Lee (fifth round), safety Shalom Luani, offensive tackle Jylan Ware and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester (all seventh round).

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow, an undrafted free agent, also made the roster.

One of the interesting twists to the draft class, however, is that Oakland’s top two picks were hampered by injury. Conley still hasn’t played because of a shin injury and Melifonwu played just a handful of snaps. Both will begin the season as reserves, but could work their way into larger roles. It’s expected both will see action Sunday against the Titans.

Two rookies, Vanderdoes and Lee, will start on defense.

Vanderdoes could be the rookie who makes the biggest impact early in the season. He came into camp in terrific shape and made an immediate impression. If he can force inside pressure, the entire Raiders defense will benefit from it.

Said defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. of Vanderdoes: “He’s a hell of a player. He’s really strong. He is going to make some noise this year.”

As might McKenzie’s entire 2017 draft class.