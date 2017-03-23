Raiders Still an Option for Free-Agent Linebacker Zach Brown

Bills linebacker Zach Brown (No. 53) had an outstanding season in 2016 and is now a free agent. (Getty Images)

Free-agent inside linebacker Zach Brown visited the Raiders this past weekend, but left without a contract. Brown, who had a terrific season with the Buffalo Bills in 2016, had been targeted as an excellent fit for the Oakland defense.

However, his departure without a contract doesn’t mean he’s still not a possible signing by Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie, according to several reports.

Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reported this week that Brown is continuing to “explore all options” and will make his decision on where to sign after making all his visits. After visiting with Oakland and Miami in recent days, Brown met with Bills officials Wednesday, according to Rodak. The Colts also expressed interest in him.

Brown’s agents, in fact, said Tuesday that Brown “remains in talks” with the Raiders.

So far in free agency, the Raiders have added wide receiver/kick returner Cordarelle Patterson, offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse and tight end Jared Cook, but have yet to address defensive needs. Upgrading at middle or inside linebacker – the Raiders play both a 3-4 and 4-3 defense, while also sometimes showing five-man fronts – would seem to be a priority, and Brown would fit that need. In 2016, Brown earned a Pro Bowl spot while recording 149 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. The Raiders also could re-sign inside linebacker Perry Riley Jr.

Brown came into the NFL with Tennessee in 2012 as a second-round pick out of North Carolina. He played his first four NFL seasons with the Titans.