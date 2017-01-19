Raiders Submit Las Vegas Relocation Papers | NBC Bay Area
Raiders Submit Las Vegas Relocation Papers

By Brendan Weber

    The Oakland Raiders submitted Las Vegas relocation paperwork. (Jan. 19, 2017)

    Las Vegas, the Raiders are ready.

    The Oakland-based football franchise on Thursday officially submitted paperwork to relocate to Nevada, according to Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission Chairman.

    The expected relocation effort still needs approval from 24 of the league's 32 owners. Those votes are expected to be cast at some point during the spring during owners meetings.

    Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval in October approved a bill to construct a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas.

    Nevada plans to raise $750 million from a hotel tax to fund the stadium with billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson contributing $650 million and the Raiders and NFL kicking in $500 million.

    Regardless of the voting outcome, the Raiders will continue to call the East Bay home for at least a few more seasons while the Las Vegas stadium is constructed.

