Raiders' Ward Getting a Late Start to Second Season

Raiders defensive lineman Jihad Ward finally has been activated after a foot injury kept him out of training camp. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

As a second-round pick in 2016, defensive lineman Jihad Ward had to live up to big expectations as a rookie. Even though Ward played in 16 games and started 13, his production left much to be desired. He was in on just 31 tackles and had zero sacks.

Some Raiders watchers labeled him a major disappointment. The website Cover32.com said Ward’s rookie season was a “nightmare.” The analytic website Pro Football Focus gave him a “poor” rating for his rookie season.

The Raiders liked the way Ward approached this past offseason, but then he suffered a foot injury and missed the first weeks of training camp, as well as the first two exhibition games.

Now, this week, Ward has been cleared for action and he’s eager to show that he can take a big step forward in his sophomore season. He says the game is much clearer to him now, and he better understands what he needs to do and how to do it.

“Your first year coming here, you’re thinking too much,” Ward told the San Francisco Chronicle Tuesday. “Now it’s like, ‘OK, I get it now.’ That’s how it is for all rookies. They just have to learn what’s going on. Everything is easier now.”

Ward passed his physical Monday and practiced Tuesday for the first time. It’s not certain if he’ll see action Saturday night in the Raiders’ third preseason game against the Cowboys in Texas.

Head coach Jack Del Rio told the media this week that the organization believes in Ward’s ability and doesn’t see the temporary setback of the foot injury as derailing his chances for a better season in 2017. Del Rio believes the 6-foot-5, 296-pounder from Illinois can be a difference maker on the D-line.

“We’re excited about the offseason that he had prior to needing to kind of mend,” said Del Rio. “He’s a good, young player that had a really strong offseason. We’re excited about letting him compete and letting him show us what he can do. I kkow he’s a big, strong, athletic guy. Certainly great to have him back at work and able to continue to develop him.”

Ward, however, will have his work cut out to earn playing time ahead of the regular season opener. Rookie Eddie Vanderdoes has been impressive and is listed ahead of him at one defensive tackle spot. Justin Ellis is listed as the starter at the other defensive tackle position, with Darius Latham at No. 2.