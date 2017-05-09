A weather-damaged tree in Danville fell early Tuesday, knocking out power lines and leaving hundreds of PG&E customers in the dark, according to city officials.

Chunks of the downed tree, which split an electricity pole in half, were seen in the backyards of homes on the 100 block of Verde Mesa Drive, just blocks away from Monte Visa High School.

The outage, which occurred around 1:45 a.m., initially affected an estimated 2,800 PG&E customers, some of which were area schools. As the day progressed, that number dropped to 611 and then to 482.

According to city officials, PG&E crews are on the scene working to restore power. There is no estimate on when electricity will be restored.

Verde Mesa Drive is blocked by a firetruck because first-responders say the area is unsafe until PG&E has been able to secure the lines.



Check back for updates.