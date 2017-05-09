Rain-Weary Tree Falls, Knocking Out Electricity to Hundreds in Danville | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Rain-Weary Tree Falls, Knocking Out Electricity to Hundreds in Danville

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area

    A weather-damaged tree in Danville fell early Tuesday, knocking out power lines and leaving hundreds of PG&E customers in the dark, according to city officials.

    Chunks of the downed tree, which split an electricity pole in half, were seen in the backyards of homes on the 100 block of Verde Mesa Drive, just blocks away from Monte Visa High School.

    The outage, which occurred around 1:45 a.m., initially affected an estimated 2,800 PG&E customers, some of which were area schools. As the day progressed, that number dropped to 611 and then to 482. 

    According to city officials, PG&E crews are on the scene working to restore power. There is no estimate on when electricity will be restored.

    Verde Mesa Drive is blocked by a firetruck because first-responders say the area is unsafe until PG&E has been able to secure the lines. 

    Check back for updates. 

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices