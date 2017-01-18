Rains Cause South Bay Reservoirs to Runneth Over | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Wind Advisory Begins at 1 p.m.
NBC_OTS_BAY1
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Rains Cause South Bay Reservoirs to Runneth Over

The South Bay’s cup runneth over.

By Kris Sanchez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    The Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill is 101 percent full as of Jan. 17, 2017. This image was taken on Jan. 8, 2017

    The South Bay’s cup runneth over.

    After a wet "Rainuary," reservoirs are teeming with water as the region heads into three rounds of storms, according to data from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

    Strong winds and rain are expected on Wednesday, storm two is expected on Friday morning and round three is expected to hit on Sunday.

    The Uvas River, for example, is at 101 percent capacity in Morgan Hill. The Almaden Reservoir is at nearly 80 percent capacity, the Lexington Reservoir is at 93 percent capacity and the Coyote Reservoir is at 89 percent capacity.

    Dramatic Photos of California's Drought

    [NATL-LA-GALLERY] Dramatic Photos of California's Drought
    Getty Images

    That’s great news for residents who want drinking water, but a cause for concern for those who live nearby.

    During the last storm, the nearby Silva Crossing flooded in Gilroy, shutting down a portion of US Highway 101 on Jan. 9, forcing residents of an RV park to evacuate to avoid the rising water.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices