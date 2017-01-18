Rains Cause South Bay Reservoirs to Runneth Over

The Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill is 101 percent full as of Jan. 17, 2017. This image was taken on Jan. 8, 2017

The South Bay’s cup runneth over.

After a wet "Rainuary," reservoirs are teeming with water as the region heads into three rounds of storms, according to data from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Strong winds and rain are expected on Wednesday, storm two is expected on Friday morning and round three is expected to hit on Sunday.

The Uvas River, for example, is at 101 percent capacity in Morgan Hill. The Almaden Reservoir is at nearly 80 percent capacity, the Lexington Reservoir is at 93 percent capacity and the Coyote Reservoir is at 89 percent capacity.

That’s great news for residents who want drinking water, but a cause for concern for those who live nearby.

During the last storm, the nearby Silva Crossing flooded in Gilroy, shutting down a portion of US Highway 101 on Jan. 9, forcing residents of an RV park to evacuate to avoid the rising water.