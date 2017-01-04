Rains, Winds Cancel Flights, Delay Passengers at SFO

The Bay Area storm caused headaches at airports Tuesday night, especially at San Francisco International, where some passengers were stranded for hours. Ian Cull reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017)

The Bay Area storm caused headaches at airports Tuesday night, especially at San Francisco International, where some passengers were stranded for hours.

Airport officials said 105 flights were canceled at SFO on Tuesday, the most cancellations they've had over the busy holiday season. The continuing strong rains and winds could mean more flights being canceled Wednesday.

The average delay Tuesday lasted about 1 to 3 hours. Some passengers were delayed flying into SFO, causing them to miss flights abroad.

One man spent at least eight hours in the airport. Others were delayed even longer.

"We were supposed to be leaving San Francisco at 1:25 p.m., but you see now it's 8:30 and we're still here," said Milad Ansari, who was on his way to Malaysia. "So everything's changed."

Melissa Perez of Watsonville agreed it was a frustrating day.

"It was really stressful just to get the flight, and now I'm here and I have to wait even longer," she said.

The airports in San Jose and Oakalnd did not report any cancellations Tuesday.

In addition to the canceled flights, there were more than 350 delayed flights at SFO, though officials couldn’t attribute all of them to weather.

Those planning to fly out of SFO Wednesday should check with their airline before heading to the airport because more delays are expected, officials said.