Raw Sewage Leak Floods SF Hall of Justice; Workers Evacuated

What appears to be raw sewage flooded the second and third floor of the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The source of the leak is unknown, and officials said it was not isolated to just the one building.

"It’s so overwhelming, it is now flooding outside in the public areas too," said Alex Bastian, spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office.

Bastian said more than two dozen prosecutors and support staff were evacuated pending cleanup of the mess. The leak began in the afternoon, and foul smelling water flooded several offices.

Employees put on plastic booties so they could try to save prosecutorial files from being contaminated.

The building has long been plagued by problems, including sewage, rodents and asbestos. It also poses an earthquake hazard.

Last year, the city police administrative headquarters was relocated from the building, along with Southern Station, to Mission Bay.

Building officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.