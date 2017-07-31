FAA Issues Noise Reduction Report for Bay Area Airports

The FAA is reportedly getting closer to a plan to reduce airplane noise over some Bay Area cities. The agency recently released a report on noise reduction recommendations for planes flying into the Bay Area. The report focuses primarily on flights arriving at San Francisco International Airport and Palo Alto, which is among those cities feeling the most impact. One solution involves a new flight path for incoming planes. FAA leaders now have to decide which recommendations to enact. There's no set timetable on when that might happen.