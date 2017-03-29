Chunk of Road in Castro Valley Collapses, Triggers Closure | NBC Bay Area
Chunk of Road in Castro Valley Collapses, Triggers Closure

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A chunk of Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses. (March 29, 2017)

    Authorities in Castro Valley on Wednesday closed Redwood Road after a large portion of the roadway collapsed.

    The road closure, which is located at mile marker 7.38, blocks all access between Castro Valley and Oakland, officials said.

    All motorists and pedestrians are being advised to stay away from the area.

    Those wishing to navigate to Lake Chabot campground facilities are required to enter the site from the Oakland side of Redwood Road, according to authorities.

    Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
