Regular SF Muni Subway Service to Resume Monday - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Regular SF Muni Subway Service to Resume Monday

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Regular SF Muni Subway Service to Resume Monday

    Regular Muni service will resume Monday between Montgomery and West Portal stations following the testing of five new light-rail vehicles, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials said.

    The last tests were to be completed Sunday. During the testing, the subway stations between Montgomery and West Portal were closed on weekends and early on weeknights.

    The tests on the five new trains were needed before putting them into service.

    SFMTA officials said they are expecting to put the five trains into service later this year.

    The new trains will have more reliable passenger doors, an enhanced braking system and provide better visibility for operators.

    SFMTA officials said they will replace Muni's fleet of 151 trains and add 64 trains to the system in phases over the next 10 years.

    Published 46 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices