Regular SF Muni Subway Service to Resume Monday

Regular Muni service will resume Monday between Montgomery and West Portal stations following the testing of five new light-rail vehicles, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials said.

The last tests were to be completed Sunday. During the testing, the subway stations between Montgomery and West Portal were closed on weekends and early on weeknights.

The tests on the five new trains were needed before putting them into service.

SFMTA officials said they are expecting to put the five trains into service later this year.

The new trains will have more reliable passenger doors, an enhanced braking system and provide better visibility for operators.

SFMTA officials said they will replace Muni's fleet of 151 trains and add 64 trains to the system in phases over the next 10 years.