Castro Valley's Redwood Canyon Golf Course resembled a lake on Friday after two inches of rain fell this week and water was released to relieve pressure on two nearby reservoirs.

The golf course sits between two reservoirs – the Upper San Leandro and Lake Chabot reservoirs – both of which are at capacity, according to the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

The San Leandro creek, which is normally a gentle stream, has opened up and swallowed all 18 holes. In some areas, the water is three to four feet deep.

The district’s officials manage the land and said their lease agreement with the golf course allows them to flood it, if necessary.

Redwood Canyon officials hope to dry out the course and reopen it by next Friday, but district officials say they may need to release more water from the reservoir before the next storm.