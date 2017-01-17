Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. Beyond the Holiday

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is a daily thought for some throughout the Bay Area, especially for volunteers at San Jose's African-American Community Service Agency, which held a King salute Monday. Rick Boone reports. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is a daily thought for some throughout the Bay Area, especially for volunteers at San Jose's African-American Community Service Agency, which held a King salute Monday.

Some of the young faces that King perhaps dreamed of seeing have taken part in Queen Anne Cannon's mentoring program with the agency.

"I love working with youth," she said, adding that the kids just want to know people care about them and that they're loved.

That's exactly the approach taken by pastor Dick Bernal.

"To me, it didn't matter the color of somebody's skin," he said. "It didn't matter, I didn't even think of that."

NBC Bay Area meteorologist Kari Hall also was on hand to take part in the agency's salute to King.

"It's so nice to be part of this as we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King throughout the community," Hall said.

Some feel even if there was never a King holiday, his dream would still live on.

"Martin Luther King Jr. said the system that has control never yields to those of us that have never been a part of it," said Willie Brown, former mayor of San Francisco, "and have benefited from it without a real effort."