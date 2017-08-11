File photo: Cast member Robin Williams arrives at the premiere of "World's Greatest Dad" in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

On August 11, 2014 the world lost Robin Williams. The death of the actor came as a shock to many. He was known for his diverse roles in films like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Aladdin” and “Good Will Hunting.”

Three years later, fans and friends are commemorating him. Many across social media are sharing photos of the comedian, including previous co-workers. On-screen daughter Sarah Michelle tweeted an image of the two commenting, “We miss you every day, but today especially.” Williams and Michelle worked together on the comedy series “The Crazy Ones.”

After his passing, the public discovered that Williams was diagnosed with Lewy Boy Dementia. The disease causes hallucinations and other symptoms similar to Parkinson’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Last year, Williams’s wife also released a letter addressing the hardships her husband faced. Titled “The Terrorist Inside My Husband’s Brain,” Susan Williams shared that “when LBD began sending a firestorm of symptoms our way, this foundation of friendship and love was our amour.”

Williams was 63 years old at the time of his death.

