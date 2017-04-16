Renters' Rights Advocates on Hunger Strike in San Jose | NBC Bay Area
Renters' Rights Advocates on Hunger Strike in San Jose

Group has gone without food since Friday and says it will go until Tuesday council meeting

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Rick Boone/NBC Bay Area
    Renters' advocates Jocelin Hernandez (left) and Shelly Leiser participate in a hunger strike Sunday outside San Jose City Hall. (April 16, 2017)

    A group of renters' rights advocates in San Jose had gone nearly two days without food and were prepared to stay hungry for two more days to bring attention to a proposed city ordinance protecting tenants against no-cause evictions.

    Three women have been fasting since Friday and sleeping on the steps outside City Hall. They were joined Easter Sunday by several supporters, and more people were expected to participate in the hunger strike starting Sunday evening.

    The strikers said they will go without food until Tuesday's City Council meeting, during which city leaders will consider a so-called "just-cause" ordinance regarding evictions. Currently in San Jose, landlords are allowed to evict tenants without providing a reason.

    The advocates have the support of the council, according to the Mercury News, which reported that council members Sylvia Arenas, Sergio Jimenez, Raul Peralez and Donald Rocha have expressed in writing their support, and Devora Davis and Lan Diep would recommend approval with some minor changes to the policy.

