Renters' Rights Advocates on Hunger Strike in San Jose

A group of renters' rights advocates in San Jose had gone nearly two days without food and were prepared to stay hungry for two more days to bring attention to a proposed city ordinance protecting tenants against no-cause evictions.

Three women have been fasting since Friday and sleeping on the steps outside City Hall. They were joined Easter Sunday by several supporters, and more people were expected to participate in the hunger strike starting Sunday evening.

The strikers said they will go without food until Tuesday's City Council meeting, during which city leaders will consider a so-called "just-cause" ordinance regarding evictions. Currently in San Jose, landlords are allowed to evict tenants without providing a reason.

The advocates have the support of the council, according to the Mercury News, which reported that council members Sylvia Arenas, Sergio Jimenez, Raul Peralez and Donald Rocha have expressed in writing their support, and Devora Davis and Lan Diep would recommend approval with some minor changes to the policy.