A Bay Area congresswoman says President Donald Trump is unfit for the job and should be removed from office.

Representative Jackie Speier is beginning a conversation about invoking the 25th Amendment. She also says the president's behavior is putting lives in danger.

In a tweet Tuesday, Speier wrote "POTUS is showing signs of erratic behavior and mental instability that place the country in grave danger. Time to invoke the 25th Amendment."

In a phone interview with NBC Bay Area late Tuesday, the congresswoman says Trump does not appear capable of controlling himself.

"The president day by day is becoming more erratic," she said while also highlighting the president's recent comments about North Korea.

Speier says she plans to talk to other members of Congress about what it will take to remove the president.

"I don't want to send out men and women to war in North Korea because the president made such outrageous comments," Speier said.

But experts say while Trump's conduct is upsetting to some, it does not meet the requirements for removal.

"Absent something totally outrageous, which goes beyond saying something that makes people upset, it's hard to imagine the 25th Amendment being invoked anytime soon," NBC Bay Area Political Analyst Larry Gerston said.

Speier is not the only lawmaker upset by the president. Republicans are speaking up too.

"What he did today again goes back on what he said yesterday and that's unacceptable," Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado said.

The 25th Amendment says the vice president and others in the president's administration would have to agree the president is unfit for removal to happen. Experts also say it is beyond a long shot.